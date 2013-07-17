Report: Kim Kardashian Will Reveal Post-Baby Body on Kris Jenner’s Talk Show

After months of speculation as to how Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Kanye West would debut their baby girl North West to the world, it seemed that we had finally had an answer on Monday during the premiere of “Kris,” Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner‘s new daytime talk show—or at least we thought we did. Jenner tricked the audience by bringing out a decoy baby at the end of the first episode, so we continue to be in the dark as to what North looks like. But it seems Jenner’s show will feature another major reveal: Kim’s post-baby body.

Ever since North’s birth in June, there have been no paparazzi shots of Kardashian—which must be a new record for the frequently photographed starlet. The 32-year-old has been keeping a low profile, reportedly so she can debut her post-baby figure on “Kris.”

According to Us Weekly, Kim is desperate to get back in shape—and put an end to the negative press that surrounded her weight gain during her pregnancy. “She wants to show up like Heidi Klum and have everyone marvel at how fast she lost the weight,” a source told the mag.

Although she’s been mum on the topic since giving birth, she blogged today for the first time after minimal social media activity in recent weeks. “These past couple of weeks have been filled with the most exciting experiences of my life. I’m enjoying this time to fully embrace motherhood and spend time at home with my family,” she wrote.

Well, we’re certainly happy to see that Kardashian is enjoying life out of the spotlight, but we definitely can’t wait to see her big reveal. After all, you know whatever she wears is going to be crazy. Custom Givenchy, anyone?

