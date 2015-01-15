Check Out This Kim Kardashian Portrait—Made Entirely of Emojis

It was really only a matter of time before someone on the internet combined two of the most talked-about pop culture topics: Kim Kardashian and emojis While there isn’t a Kardashian butt icon (yet!), there is a portrait of the reality TV star made entirely out of emoji—and it’s pretty incredible.

Shown above, the creative picture is by artist and musician Yung Jake. To make the portrait, Yung used Emoji.ink, which is an addictive new website that lets you pick emojis to use as your paintbrush (um, amazing) and whip up whatever type of emoji-art you desire.

Kim isn’t Yung Jake’s first subject however—the website only launched last week, but already Yung’s used his bizarre talent to create portraits of rappers like Wiz Khalifa and Chief Keef, and comedian Larry David, which he shares on Twitter at @yungjake.

Right now he’s taking suggestions for his next subject, and we’re crossing our fingers for a full Kardashian family shot to be used as next year’s Christmas card.