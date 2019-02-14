Kim Kardashian Finally Addressed Those Nose Job Rumors

After years of rumors, we finally have a response to whether Kim Kardashian had plastic surgery or a nose job. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to the years-long rumors on Saturday, February, as she attended a masterclass with her close friend and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

“I never had my nose done,” Kardashian told attendees. “Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.”

The 38-year-old mom of three later clarified her comments on Twitter. She explained that people will realize she never had a nose job when her children—North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 1—grow older and will have the same nose as her. The E! personality’s tweet was in response to a Daily Mail article that reported that Kardashian said her “‘real features’ came out after having North and Saint.”

“I said you will see when I have kids, they will have the same nose as me,” she tweeted.

Though Kardashian only addressed her nose job rumors this week, the reality TV star has been public about other cosmetic procedures she’s received. In February 2018, she published an article on her website about her favorite laser treatments to treat stretch marks, and in 2010, she documented the first time she received Botox on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As we know, Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has been open about lip fillers, which she dissolved in 2018 soon after giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster. What cosmetic procedures the Kardashian-Jenners have received remains a mystery, but for now, we know that Kim has never touched her nose.