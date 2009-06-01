Kim Kardashian Picks Out Her Own Engagement Ring

Although boyfriend Reggie Bush has yet to propose to longtime girlfriend Kim Kardashian, she told <a href=" http://www.eonline.com/uberblog/marc_malkin/b125768_kim_kardashian_picking_out_ring.html?utm_source=eonline&utm_medium=rssfeeds&utm_campaign=rss_topstories” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>E! Online that she is shopping for her own engagement ring. Being the considerate gf that she is, Kim is just trying to make her man’s life easier. The maker of both “home movies” and butt sculpting DVDs tells E!, “Isn’t it easy if someone’s like, ‘This is exactly what I want.’ It’ll make your life so easy.” But the sad news is that Kim promises there will no cameras taping the ceremony because “Reggie would rather die”. Too bad.