Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping North West to Look Thinner

The Kardashian-Jenners are no stranger to Photoshop. They’re accused of it on almost every Instagram, and Khloé even confessed to using it to make her legs look bigger. The accusations are so common that Photoshop is almost a part of their brand by now. But should a line be drawn when it comes to photoshopping their kids?

Kim Kardashian came under fire this week after fans accused her of photoshopping her 5-year-old daughter, North West, to look thinner. The accusations came after the Instagram, @fakegirlsfuckya, posted a before-and-after of a picture of Kim with her kids.

The picture, which Kim posted on Wednesday, featured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with North and her son, Saint West. The picture shows Kim squatting as she holds her children. Saint is seen looking to the side, while North is seen mugging the camera.

The Instagram is a beyond-cute family photo—until fans found out about the Photoshop. After Kim’s Instagram, fakegirlsfuckya took to their own Instagram to accuse the E! personality of photoshopping her daughter’s body to make her face and body look smaller.

Of course, fans weren’t happy with Kim’s editing. Dozens of critics took to fakegirlsfuckya’s Instagram to call out the mom of three and shame her for photoshopping a child’s body for her Instagram. Some comments included.

“Wow, she slimmed down North’s tummy. She’s a child. Let her grow in peace. #Vile.”

“Wow @KimKardashian, way to love your kids the way they are and not project body expectations onto your own child. You’re out of control.”

“Kids who are chubby are the cutest . No need to edit… gosh kim… What’s wrong with you!”

“Kim is actually disgusting like why the hell she photoshopped her fucking daughter’s stomach?? So pathetic of you”

There’s no confirmation that Kim edited North’s body. The evidence is pretty damning. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to address the controversy.