This Rumor That Kim Kardashian Pays the Paparazzi to Photoshop Her Is A Lot

The Kardashian family is known to sometimes edit their photos and make alterations. But this Kim Kardashian photoshop fail rumor is kind of insane. There’s a theory/rumor/whatever you want to call it that the Kardashians pay the paparazzi to edit their photos for them. Um. Excuse me? It sounds insane, we know. But given the Kardashian and Jenner family’s history with some editing tools, we wouldn’t be surprised to find out if this is true.

You don’t have to look any further than the time Khloé Kardashian had two thumbs on one hand or the time Kylie Jenner mysteriously had someone else’s feet in the family’s Christmas card. Weird. But now, some are convinced the photoshopping goes even deeper. The Instagram account @fakegirlsfvckya claims that Kim Kardsashian pays the paparazzi to pre-Photoshop her pics before releasing them to the public. Here’s what the account said:

“Some photos are Photoshopped by the paparazzi companies, the celebrities pay for that. That’s why when a FAN takes a picture of some of these women, they look very different. In this example you can see the difference in Kim’s hips and the size of her waist. And in the second picture you can see how without any retouching, Kim’s butt also looks different.”

Take a look at the photo…what do you think? That tan and slimmer bod on the left definitely looks retouched.

Kim’s younger sister Khloé was recently under fire for over-editing her Instagram photos. She ended up removing the comments section on her Insta to stop the hate.

We don’t mind a few touch ups here and there—no one wants yellow teeth. But paying the paps to make alterations and making the public see something that’s totally not true? That seems like a bit much, even for the Kardashian family. We don’t know if it’s true or not, but it definitely seems extra.