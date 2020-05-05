Uh, Another KarJenner Photoshop Fail Shows Off Kim Kardashian’s ‘Third’ Hand

Another week, another FaceTune fail by none other than a member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan. This time around, it’s Kim Kardashian’s photoshop fail ft. a third hand magically making its appearance into the shot. Fans caught wind of the eerie mistake when the 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder shared unseen flicks from a pre-isolation photoshoot on her Instagram.

The photo in question looks pretty unassuming upon first glance. Yeezy’s wife is pictured showing off her long, straightened hair—but instead of a typical brunette sheen, there’s a layer of black and beige snake print plastered over her locks. The look matches her two-piece set, which also features a snake print pattern on her crop-top and skirt wrap. But take a closer look, and you’ll realize something *really* strange is going on in Kim’s hair.

“You left an extra hand in your hair,” one Twitter user noted. The now-viral tweet cleared up some confusion for fans who couldn’t previously spot the mistake. In the original photo on Instagram, it’s difficult to see Kim’s blunder—but when you do, you can’t unsee it.

So what are we looking for, exactly? Well, if you take a gander at the right side of Kim’s head, you’ll notice that the snake print pattern breaks for a moment, and in its place, fans found a finger. Not just any finger—a perfectly manicured, snake print-painted fingernail attached to, well, nothing. It’s just floating there.

Kim, who captioned the post, “venemoussss,” might have to blame her post-production crew on that one. The star listed off credits for the shoot, including photographer Greg Swales and nails by Modern Pamper Salon. Maybe a rogue fingernail was, uh, part of the lewk?

Ultimately, we think not: Kim also took to her Instagram Story to share behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot, explaining the process behind her poses. At no point was there mention of a third hand. And for that, friends, it looks like this is just yet another in a series of Kardashian photoshop fails.