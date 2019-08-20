Kim Kardashian’s Photos Of North, Saint, & Psalm Are Everything We Remember About Our Childhoods

Honestly, we high-key live for children. They are brutally honest and super cute–what’s not to love? Kim Kardashian’s photos of North, Saint and Psalm West are honestly the best things we’ve seen today. Though Kim K. might be slaying on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, running KKW Beauty and going to law school (kinda), she always makes time for her first priorities, her babies.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West have four children– North (5), Saint (3), Chicago (1), and newborn son Psalm (3 months). North is clearly the queen of the castle and we all recall that she wasn’t exactly the biggest fan of Saint’s when he was born. Luckily–when Chicago was born–the eldest West kiddo seemed to bond with her little sister. However, it looks like she and Saint still have an iconic sibling rivalry.

Kim just jumped on social media to share the most hilarious trio of photos of her eldest daughter and her two sons. In the first photo–North is sitting calmly with Psalm in her lap. In the second photo, Saint enters into the frame. He’s leaning on the couch delivering a peace sign. It’s super cute. However, things get a bit more intriguing in the third pic. In this pic–poor Psalm is left to lean against his big sis while North and Saint give each other the stank face.

Iconic truly.

Kim hilariously captioned the photo with, “It was going so good…. swipe ➡️ 😂.”

Apparently, all of the babies have mastered Kanye’s face.

In 2017 during an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan —Kim opened up about North and Saint’s rivalry. She said, “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me.”

LOL, it looks like not much has changed.