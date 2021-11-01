Kim & Pete Were Just Seen Holding Hands—Here’s Whether They’re More Than ‘Friends’

Just weeks after they shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been spotted holding hands and enjoying a fun outing together in California—and some fans are wondering if this sighting means they’re more than “friends.”

Well, according to a source who spoke to People, there’s nothing romantic going on between Kim and Pete (for now, at least). The SKIMS founder, 41, and the SNL comedian, 27, were simply spending time together as pals and were joined by Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 45, for some Halloween fun at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California on Friday, October 29. During the outing, Kim and Pete sat next to each other for a rollercoaster ride. In the photos—which you can view here—the pair can be seen holding hands while on the ride. Kourtney and Travis, meanwhile, were also spotted sitting together on a ride at the amusement park.

According to People, Pete knows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family through Travis and Kourtney’s mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly. “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” a source told the site of Kim and Pete’s outing. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

Kim and Pete’s rollercoaster ride comes just weeks after the KKW Beauty founder starred in a sketch opposite the King of Staten Island star during her first hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live. At one point during her SNL appearance, Kim and Pete dressed up as Disney’s Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, respectively, and proceeded to embark on a magic carpet ride, during which Kim asked Pete, “Are you finally going to kiss me?” Pete, for his part, leaned in for the kiss!

Following the kiss, many fans wondered how Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, felt about the moment. The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. According to a source who spoke to The Sun in October 2021, however, Kanye was “completely fine” with the kiss. “Kanye has no hurt feelings whatsoever about Kim kissing Pete Davidson, the insider said in a report published on Sunday, October 10. “She told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny.” Whether he feels the same about her rollercoaster ride with Pete, however, remains to be seen.

