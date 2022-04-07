Pete’s First Valentine’s Day Gift For Kim Was Inspired by How They Met—Here’s What He Got Her

A whole new world. Kim Kardashian revealed Pete Davidson’s Valentine’s Day gift for her on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 7, 2022. The gift was part of a special memory for the couple, who have been together since October 2021.

Kim and Pete met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where they parodied a scene from the Disney movie Aladdin. When Kimmel asked what happened to the magic carpet that was used during the SNL sketch, Kim told the late-night talk show host that Pete gifted her the whole rug along with the costumes they wore for her Valentine’s Day present. He even got her the genie lamp prop that they used. Kimmel then bragged to the family that Pete gave Kim a whole bouquet of roses before her appearance on the late-night show.

To be even more sentimental, Kim told Kimmel that the kiss on the sketch comedy show was, in fact, their first kiss together. The family was surprised by Pete’s romantic acts, with Kendall shocked at the news that the comedian sent Kim roses.

For the most part, however, the Kardashians have reacted positively to Kim and Pete’s relationship. Kris Jenner revealed in a Good Morning America interview that Pete is a “really nice guy” and in the same interview, Khloe said that “[Pete] just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time.” Caitlyn Jenner was also introduced to the King of Staten Island star and echoed the same thoughts as her ex-wife, calling Pete “a very nice guy.”

