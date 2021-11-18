Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson In Matching SKIMS Are True Couple Goals…I Think

Scroll To See More Images

Lately, the celebrities I follow have me feeling like I’m living in a simulation. I mean, I thought Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were a weird couple, but her sister, Kim Kardashian West, and Pete Davidson?! The SNL star and Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé has definitely put his funny personality and BDE to good use charming the ladies of Hollywood, but I still can’t figure out if this whole thing is legit. However, pics of Kim K and Pete snuggled up in her latest SKIMS pajama drop are pretty convincing.

Where did I see these photos, you ask? Adding to the “We live in a simulation” vibes, I saw the photo posted not by Kim, not by Pete, but by none other than Flavor Flav. Yes, that Flavor Flav. Who knew he was a part of Hollywood’s hottest love story? Apparently, Flav and Davidson are pretty close, as he captioned an IG carousel with the following: “FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

Excessive use of commas aside, this is a super sweet birthday post! And I wonder if Kardashian and Jenner approved the post before it went live (Kim isn’t tagged), because they look totally amazing.

While I’d like to write this off as a genuinely sweet birthday message, I can’t help but notice that Kim, Kris AND Pete are all wearing Kardashian’s latest SKIMS launch, the Fleece Plaid Sleep Set. Dropped just three days ago, it was designed to be a unisex set for anyone tired of “stealing his pajamas.”

Normally, SKIMS drops are full collections, so a lone plaid set feels…random. I can’t help but wonder if it was inspired by a night Kardashian spent at Davidson’s place (You know, at his mom’s house!).

Honestly, I’m picturing a full-on movie makeover montage wherein Kardashian throws away Pete’s entire cruddy wardrobe and decks him out in custom SKIMS. Then, she decides the PJs are so cute, she might as well sell them! Just like Kanye once revamped Kim’s style, it’s now time for her to pass on the sartorial blessing and spruce up Pete.

Honestly, I still don’t know if this couple is legit, but so long as we’re living in this simulation, I’m game to ship them. In the words of Lizzo, “All the rumors are true!” Now, we just need a good couple-y nickname. Pim? Kete? Kardavidson? Let’s brainstorm later—right now, I need to order the SKIMS PJs for my boyfriend and I before they sell out.