Kim Just Hinted at How Pete Gets Her ‘So F—king Horny’ With This Gesture

More than a sweet treat. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s sex life gets perk points from an unexpected source. The Skims founder revealed what turned her on in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kim gushed over how Pete treats her in a confessional, “Pete is such a good, good person, I can’t even explain it. Like he just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.” She then recounted a time when Pete did something really sweet for her. “One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f–king horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.” Pete also got her a pack of Dibs ice cream earlier in the episode.

In another episode of The Kardashians, Kim recalled how she approached Pete after she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2021. I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…'” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.”

Pete has gotten along with the rest of the Kardashian clan. He was seen riding around Los Angeles in April 2022 with Kim’s 8-year-old daughter, North, on a joyride and seemed to be having lots of fun together. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on May 13, 2022, “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North.” The insider continued, “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this.” The insider later said that she would love to have kids with the King of Staten Island star. “Having more kids is not something that Kim can say no to. She is still young and she loves being a mom. She knows the demands of raising children and she can balance that with a career. She has been doing it for almost a decade and doing it well.”

