Kim Is Officially ‘Falling’ For Pete—She Feels ‘Free’ Amid Her Divorce From Kanye

Fans have been wondering about the real nature of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship ever since the pair were first spotted spending time together in October 2021. Are they friends, or something more?

As we keep finding out more about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship, one thing rings clear: this pairing was not on our 2021 Bingo card. Reports of Kim and Pete’s relationship came as a complete surprise to fans of both the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live comedian, as few expected to learn that these two even knew each other. However, it turns out that Kim and Pete ran in the same circles for some time now. The King of Staten Island star is friends with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who happens to be a close friend to Kim’s sister Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker. Kelly, meanwhile, is dating Megan Fox, who is also friendly with Kourtney.

Prior to sparking dating rumors with Pete, Kim had yet to seriously date anyone after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. While the SKIMS founder was briefly linked to political commentator Van Jones in early 2021, the CNN host denied those rumors. Sources later revealed to Us Weekly in June 2021 that Kim wasn’t looking to start dating, telling the site, “She’s not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye. She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life.”

Meanwhile, Pete was last linked to Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor. The duo reportedly started dating in March 2021 and made their public debut in July 2021 when they attended Wimbledon in London together. However, their relationship was short-lived. The pair called it quits in August 2021 after five months of dating, multiple outlets confirmed, leaving Pete single—and seemingly ready to mingle with none other than Kim Kardashian herself. For everything there is to know about Kim and Pete’s relationship so far, just keep on scrolling below.

Kim & Pete kiss on Saturday Night Live (October 2021)

Kim and Pete’s first public interaction together occurred on October 9, 2021, on an episode of Saturday Night Live. The KKW Beauty founder was the guest host on the series, in which Pete stars as a cast member. The duo joined each other for a sketch during the episode, where Kim played Jasmine to his Aladdin. At one point during the sketch, Kim and Pete shared an onscreen kiss.

A source told Us Weekly that Pete was a “true professional” at the time, but it didn’t take long for “things” to become “flirty” between them after Kim’s guest-hosting appearance was over. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” the insider said. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.” While SNL wasn’t the first time Kim and Pete met, (Pete was once friends with Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, and the trio were photographed at dinner together with Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet in 2019), the source notes that “SNL was their first real one-on-one opportunity to connect.”

Kim & Pete are photographed holding hands (October 2021)

Nearly three weeks after their SNL kiss, Kim and Pete were spotted hanging out at Knott’s Scary Farm theme park in California ahead of the Halloween weekend. The pair were joined at the time by Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiancé, Travis Barker. During their outing, the SKIMS founder and the comedian rode a rollercoaster together, where they were photographed holding hands.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were “just friends,” though they noted that romance could still be on the table. “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” the insider told the site on Tuesday, November 2. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.”

Pete invites Kim to Staten Island for their first date (November 2021)

Days after their theme park outing, the King of Staten Island star reportedly arranged a private rooftop dinner date at Campania’s in his native Staten Island with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. An insider told The New York Post’s Page Six that “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them.” The source went on to note that Kim and Pete dined on November 2, 2021, without any security with them, and “they quietly were able to sneak in and out” for the outing.

Kim spends another night in NYC with Pete (November 2021)

According to both TMZ and Page Six, the KKW Beauty founder and the SNL comedian were spotted out at Zero Bond in Manhattan on November 3, 2021—just one day after their dinner date at Campania’s. Kim and Pete were reportedly joined by a group of friends at the time.

Pete addresses their dating rumors (November 2021)

During Pete’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on November 9, 2021, the Meet Cute star was questioned about his recent outings with Kim. Host Seth Meyers decided to bring up the subject, telling Pete, “I want to address something. I want to confirm if it’s real, or rumor.” Pete, for his part, had a clever way of revealing whether the rumors are “true.”

“You know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this,” Pete began. “There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out,” the Guy Code alum joked, making a subtle segue to promote his new animated series, The Freak Brothers. “A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi. It’s a real thing.” While the comedian’s response didn’t confirm his relationship with Kim, he also didn’t deny that he’s dating her.

Kim starts “falling for” Pete (November 2021)

After sparking weeks of romance rumors, sources revealed to Us Weekly on November 10, 2021, that the KWTK star was officially “falling for” Pete. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” the insider told the site at the time, noting that Kim’s friends and family were genuinely “happy” and “eager for Kim to have fun and be free” amid her divorce from Kanye. The insider added that “Everything flows well [when they’re together],” and Kim is “always” left “smiling and excited” after hanging out with Pete, who “makes her laugh” all the time when they hang out.

