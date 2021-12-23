Kim Doesn’t Post Photos With Pete Because She Wants to ‘Spare’ Kanye From Getting ‘Hurt’

There’s a reason why fans aren’t seeing many Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson photos on social media. As it turns out, the SKIMS founder isn’t sharing any PDA photos of herself and the comedian to avoid hurting her estranged husband, Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, is considering her ex’s feelings when it comes to her relationship with Pete. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the nonstop PDA photos,” a source told Page Six on December 22, 2021.

In addition to keeping her photos with Pete to a minimum, the KKW Beauty founder, 41, is sticking to group dates with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, so that the Yeezy founder doesn’t start “spiraling.” As Page Six’s insider notes, “The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings. [Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”

So far, Kim and Pete have been spotted out on several dates together in New York City and Los Angeles—but they’ve only ever officially posed together in a photo on Pete’s birthday. In the picture, which was posted on rapper Flavor Flav’s Instagram account on November 17, 2021, Kim could be seen posing with a peace sign as she sat on a couch next to Pete, who held up his middle finger. Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, along with Pete’s good friend Flav, were also pictured in the snap.

“celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” Flav captioned the Instagram post at the time. Since then, the pair have continued to keep their photos together to a minimum—and clearly, it’s all in an effort for Kim’s ex, who has repeatedly made clear that he wants to get back together with his estranged wife.

As for Pete, the comedian is reportedly “understanding” of the situation with Kanye. “He is not worried about Kanye” a source told Us Weekly on December 23, 2021. “He’s very laid-back and understanding,” the source adds, noting, “Pete’s mom really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet. Kim and Pete are still having fun, but things are really heating up.”

