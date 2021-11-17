Kim & Pete Just Posed For Their 1st Instagram Photo Together After Kanye Told Her to ‘Refrain’ From Seeing Him

Instagram official! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s first photo on Instagram is here, and it includes her mom, Kris Jenner, and…Flavor Flav?

Kim and Pete—who were first linked in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California—posed for a photo with Kris and Flav on November 16, 2021, in honor of Pete’s 28th birthday. In the picture, which was posted on Flav’s Instagram account on November 17, 2021, Kim could be seen posing with a peace sign as she sat on a couch next to Pete, who held up his middle finger. Next to Kim was Flav, who had his arms around her and Kris. “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” Flav captioned the Instagram post, which also included a second picture of Flav and Pete at the comedian’s birthday party.

The photo comes a month after Kim and Pete kissed in a sketch on Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021. (Pete is a cast member on SNL, while Kim was a guest host.) Less than a month later, the two were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm before they were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City. A source told HollywoodLife in November 2021 that Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West—whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021—was “put off” by photos of her and Pete holding hands. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,’” the insider said.

The source also claimed that Kanye asked Kris for details about Kim’s romance with Pete but the momager “wasn’t giving up anything.” The insider continued, “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him.”

As for where Kim and Pete are now, a source told Us Weekly in 2021 that Kim is officially “falling” for Pete. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” the insider said. The source also noted that Kim’s friends and family are “happy” and “eager’ for her to “have fun and be free” amid her divorce. According to the source, “everything flows well [when they’re together],” and Kim is “always” left “smiling and excited” after hanging out with Pete, who “makes her laugh.”

