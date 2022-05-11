Pete’s Mom Thinks Kim Is ‘Perfect’ For Him—See the ‘Beautiful’ Gift She Got From Her on Mother’s Day

Sweet bonding. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s mom are getting closer. The Skims founder reportedly gave the SNL comedian’s mom a surprising gift that she absolutely loves.

A source told HollywoodLife on May 11, 2022, that The Kardashians star gave Pete’s mom, Amy, a surprise gift for Mother’s Day. “Kim had the most beautiful arrangement of flowers sent to Pete‘s mother on Mother’s Day and she didn’t tell Pete she was doing this,” the source said. “Amy was really touched by this, and she absolutely adores Kim. She thinks she is perfect for her son and doesn’t care about her fame or her money. Amy only cares about how a woman treats Pete and she’s never seen anyone treat her son with so much love and respect.”

Kim and the comedian’s mom love to spend time together and Amy has seen the best in Kim for her son. “Amy loves to give Kim parenting advice and thinks she is a wonderful mother, which is so important to Amy,” the source continued. “Kim and Pete are both so close to their moms as a result of losing their dads. They bonded over this at the beginning of their relationship because, prior to dating each other, neither one of them had been in a relationship where their partner also lost their father.”

As well as Pete’s mom, Kris Jenner got her share of her momager love from the couple. In an Instagram story, she revealed that both Kim and Pete gave her an assortment of flowers on Mother’s Day. “Thank you Pete!” Kris added in her caption. The mom of five had also received flowers from her daughters’ exes Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson.

Pete and Kim have made the jump into the public eye after making one of their first red carpet appearances at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians as well as their debut at the Met Gala. The couple have shared a handful of very romantic gestures with each other, such as Pete giving Kim the props and costumes from their first SNL sketch together for Valentine’s Day.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.