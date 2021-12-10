Miley Just Hinted Pete ‘Should Have Been’ Dating Her Instead—Here’s How Kim Reacted

A recent late-night appearance has left fans eager to hear Kim Kardashian’s response to Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus’ friendship after the “Wrecking Ball” singer jokingly made a move on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s new beau.

Miley, 29, and Pete, 27, were recently named co-hosts of NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special. Ahead of their New Year’s Eve special, the pair appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 9, 2021, to discuss their friendship (which, apparently, runs so deep that the duo once got matching tattoos). During their appearance, Miley devoted a rendition of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” to Pete. “Pete Davidson, this song is for you,” she told the comedian, before referencing his relationship with Kim Kardashian. “When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

“It should have been me,” Miley sang, before changing up the original lyrics: “In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant! I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island,” she teased, seemingly referring to Pete’s dates with Kim in recent weeks. The King of Staten Island star, for his part, was cracking up at the performance. But what does Kim make of Miley’s flirty song?

Well, it seems that for now, the KUWTK alum is fine with Pete and Miley’s friendship. The SKIMS founder, 41, took to Instagram shortly after the pair’s appearance to “like” Miley’s post promoting the pair’s New Year’s Eve special. “BIG DEBUT ENERGY,” Miley captioned a photo of herself and the SNL star. “Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!” You can check out the post above.

