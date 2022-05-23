Here’s How Kim Still Included Pete in Kourtney’s Wedding After He Skipped Her Ceremony

A glamorous inclusion. Kim Kardashian brought a little bit of Pete Davidson to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Italy. The Saturday Night Live comedian couldn’t attend the Kardashian-Barker wedding, so Kim included a subtle nod to her boyfriend instead.

Kim posted a photo of her nails on her Instagram on May 22, 2022. The nails were fluorescent pink and had a ‘P’ studded on her right ring finger. The Skims founder wore the manicure while attending her sister’s Italian wedding without her boyfriend Pete, who was wrapping up his last episode of SNL. The comedy series announced that Pete was leaving the cast on May 20, 2022, alongside longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. Prior to leaving the series, Pete made a brief mention of Kanye West during his Weekend Update appearance where he said, “Hello, Colin [Jost] and [Michael] Che and millions of people who only tuned in to see if I bring up Kanye.”

Pete and Kim met on the set of SNL when she hosted the comedy-sketch show in October 2021, several months after Kim divorced Kanye West in April 2021. Kim and Pete went on to become Instagram official in March 2022, and had their red carpet debut in April 2022 at the White House Correspondents Dinner ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu later that month. The two went to the 2022 Met Gala together, where Kim dressed up in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress.

Kim, for her part, attended the Poosh founder’s third wedding with the rest of her family. Kourtney had her unofficial first wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, when she got married to Travis Barker without a license. Kim reportedly woke up to the news the day after an Elvis impersonator officiated the wedding. Kourtney and Travis went on to have a court-officiated wedding in Santa Barbara, CA the week before their trip to Italy on May 15, 2022, with no family attending. The Italy wedding brings Travis and Kourtney’s families together to celebrate the romance.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

