Kim & Pete Were Just Seen Kissing For the 1st Time After Kanye Was Kicked Off IG For ‘Harassing’ Them

Packing on the PDA! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s kiss is on full display in new photos obtained by TMZ. The couple were seen passionately locking lips in the Saturday Night Live comedian’s car as he picked up the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum from the airport in Los Angeles on March 20, 2022.

In the photos of Kim and Pete’s kiss, which you can view here, Pete, 28, can be seen leaning over to kiss Kim, 41, from the driver’s seat of his Mercedes-Benz SUV. The SKIMS founder held the King of Staten Island star’s face in her hands as she landed a smooch on his face from the passenger seat. Kim had just flown into the Van Nuys Airport in LA in her private jet from Miami, where she briefly celebrated the launch of her company’s swimwear line with a pop-up store event.

Kim and Pete’s kiss comes just days after the couple went Instagram Official after five months of dating. The pair were first linked in October 2021, just months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier that year following nearly seven years of marriage. Shortly after Kim shared a photo of herself with Pete on the social media platform, she opened up about their relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, she gushed about their romance and hinted at all the “cute” photos she has of herself with the comedian.

“It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it,” Kim said of her relationship with Pete. “I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f–k it—sorry—just go for it, find your happiness. I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good,” she continued, “and I want to hold onto that forever.”

Pete, for his part, has made his commitment to the KUWTK alum clear by getting her first name branded on his chest. “He has a few tattoos. A few cutes one that he got,” Kim said during her Ellen show appearance. “The ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo. It’s actually a branding. Like, a … branding.” She added, “He wanted to do something that was really different.”

“First tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute, thank you, oh, my God.’ Second, whatever, ‘Oh, that’s so cute,'” she continued. “But that’s what tattoo people do, right? Like, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their life. Am I special?” Clearly, the comedian thinks Kim is special enough for the long haul!

But one person who isn’t all too happy about that is Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye. Kim and Pete’s kiss also comes just days after the “Donda” rapper was temporarily suspended from Instagram following weeks of posts targeting Pete amid his romance with Kim. In one since-deleted post, the rapper accused Pete of trying to “destroy” his family. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote at the time. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.” In another post, Ye called Pete a “d–khead” before alleging that he once dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

The rapper also shared alleged private messages from Kim, who was worried about her boyfriend’s safety following Ye’s attacks on Instagram. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” one alleged message read.” Ye, for his part, responded by asking his fans not to harm “Skete” physically. “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” he wrote at the time.

