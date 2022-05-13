We Finally Know if Kim Wants ‘Another Child’ With Pete—Here’s if She Would ‘Carry’ His Baby

Planning for the future. With things getting really serious between them, the question everyone has on their mind is: Will Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have kids together?

The Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian definitely have children on their mind. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on May 13, 2022, “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North.” The insider continued, “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this.” Pete was also seen riding around Los Angeles in April 2022 with Kim’s 8-year-old daughter, North, on a joyride and seemed to be having lots of fun together.

Due to her past pregnancy issues, HollywoodLife’s source also disclosed that the Skims founder would be using a surrogate, like she did with her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 3-year-old son, Psalm. “She would not carry a child and Pete knows this. She would use a surrogate again if she were to have another child,” the source said explained. “But having more kids is not something that Kim can say no to. She is still young and she loves being a mom. She knows the demands of raising children and she can balance that with a career. She has been doing it for almost a decade and doing it well.”

Pete was recently seen with a tattoo of Kim’s kids’ initials on his neck on April 29, 2022. The King of Staten Island star inked a tattoo that seem to stand for the initials of Kim and her children, in order from oldest to youngest. The Skims founder shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson, also seem on board with the idea of her son having kids. “Kim knows Amy wants Pete to have grandkids and she also knows that Pete wants to be a father one day,” HollywoodLife’s source said. “Pete puts his mom before any woman and it’s no secret how close Kim is with Kris. Amy has gotten close with Kim because she is constantly talking to Pete on the phone and on FaceTime. He is always with Kim and they both like to chat with her. Pete has been in LA a lot lately because he has so many projects taking place right now, and the offers keep coming.”

Kim has shown her fondness for Pete’s mom by sending her Mother’s Day flowers on May 8, 2022. An insider told HollywoodLife on May 11, 2022 that “Kim had the most beautiful arrangement of flowers sent to Pete‘s mother on Mother’s Day and she didn’t tell Pete she was doing this. Amy was really touched by this, and she absolutely adores Kim. She thinks she is perfect for her son and doesn’t care about her fame or her money. Amy only cares about how a woman treats Pete and she’s never seen anyone treat her son with so much love and respect.”

Meanwhile, Kanye ranted on his social media about the comedian interacting with his kids. The Donda rapper posted a screenshot of a conversation with Pete on Instagram on February 14, 2022. “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” Pete wrote in an alleged text to Ye. “That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.” Ye, for his part, captioned the screenshotted text with the following: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.