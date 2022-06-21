Here’s How Long Kim Waited For Pete to Meet Her Kids While She ‘Co-Parents’ With Kanye

Setting up boundaries. Kim Kardashian revealed that Pete Davidson met her kids with Kanye West a long time after they started dating. The SKKN founder sat down with Today to dish details about the relationship between her boyfriend and her kids.

She addressed how she made the decision on the daytime talk show on June 21, 2022. “Luckily I have a sister that’s been through it all and we talked about it,” she said about her sister Kourtney who has 3 kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. “I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it. I definitely wanted to wait six months. That was the marker. I think it’s different for everyone and different things work for different people. You just have to do what’s right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Her appearance on Today comes after she was seen at a basketball game with her ex-husband Kanye at their kid, North’s basketball game on June 17, 2022. The ex-couple has four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. According to TMZ, they are starting to communicate and co-parent again. The Kardashians star and Yeezys founder also attended a lunch together with their family after Chicago’s dance recital. The Skims founder also posted a Father’s Day post for the DONDA rapper. She posted two photos of Kanye and their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm on her Instagram story on June 19, 2022. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

Kanye was previously vocal about not letting The King of Staten Island star meet his kids. In February 2022, Kanye posted a screenshot of a conversation with Pete on his Instagram. “I do hope [one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends,” wrote the SNL star. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Kanye wrote in the caption of his now-deleted Instagram post. Though more recently, Ye is keeping quiet about the former Saturday Night Live comedian.

Reports of Pete getting closer to Kim’s kids emerged in April 2022, six months after they began dating. Pete was seen riding around Los Angeles in April 2022 with Kim’s 8-year-old daughter, North, on a joyride A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on May 13, 2022, “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North.” The insider continued, “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this.” Pete was also seen on April 29, 2022, with a tattoo of Kim’s kids’ initials on his neck “KNSCP.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.