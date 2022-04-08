Kim & Pete Just Made Their Official Public Debut After 6 Months of Dating at the ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

At last. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Kardashians premiere appearance in Hollywood on April 7, 2022, marked their public debut as a couple. This is the first time that the couple was seen together at an official event for the Kardashians.

Pete and Kim arrived together in a car for the premiere. However, Pete separated from Kim and let her shine in the spotlight once she stepped on the red carpet. The SNL star wore a sleek but casual white shirt and sneakers, while the Skims founder sported a Thierry Mugler gown with a sleek choker.

When asked about their decision to go to the premiere together, Kim told E! News, “I wanted to make sure that, you know, I didn’t want to meet someone, go on a date, and then talk about it on the show. I definitely waited.” She went on to praise her boyfriend. “He’s so supportive. I’m so happy that he’s here to support.”

Hulu’s The Kardashians is expected to show a sneak peek of Kete’s relationship, though Pete doesn’t make a direct appearance. “I have not filmed with him, and I’m not opposed to it,” Kim told Variety in March 2022. “It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the King of Staten Island actor were speculated to be dating since October 2021. Pete first talked about their relationship and referred to Kim as his girlfriend in March 2021. Pete was also recently spotted hanging out with Kim’s kids amid reports that Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, forbade Pete to interact with them. However, the rest of the Kardashians have reacted positively to their relationship and are excited for their future together.

