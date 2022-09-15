Here’s How Kim Reacted to Pete Seemingly Shading Kanye at the Emmys—She’s ‘Had Enough Drama’

Do better. Kim Kardashian reacted to Pete Davidson’s Kanye West shade at the Emmys. The former Saturday Night Live star wore an outfit eerily similar to the DONDA artist’s Met Gala outfit at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards and fans think that he’s shading his ex-girlfriend’s ex-husband.

A source told Hollywood Life on September 14, 2022, about Kim’s feelings about Pete’s outfit at the Emmy Awards. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the source said. “However, Kim seriously hopes it had nothing to do with him because she’s had enough drama over this whole thing. She knows Kanye doesn’t deserve for Pete to just sit back and take the attacks, but she is hoping he is taking the high road and isn’t being petty over the whole thing. She doesn’t have time for the messiness and as much as she understands where Pete is coming from, Kim feels it really isn’t worth it. She wishes him nothing but the best and hopes he can just let it go from here.”

A source told People on August 8, 2022, that Pete is dealing with Kanye’s backlash through therapy. The source confirmed that since April, he “has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.” On Kim’s part, “she’s been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship.” The source also reports that The King of Staten Island actor is just “Moving forward [and] he just wants to focus on his career.” A source also told Hollywood Life on September 9, 2022, that Pete wishes the best for Kim as she deals with Kanye’s Instagram lash-out. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” the source said. They also revealed that Pete would support her no matter what. “When they were together, Kim relied a lot on Pete to be there and support her every time Kanye would go on these rants,” the source explained. “He knows she has a ton of loved ones around right now, but he hopes that she knows he’ll still be there for her if she ever needs a friend to be there and listen.”

Kim and Pete broke up in August 2022 after nine months of dating. A source reported to Page Six, “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was part of the reason for their split “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” Kim has four kids with Kanye: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

