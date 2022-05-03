Pete Almost Ran into 2 of His Exes the Same Night He Made His Met Gala Debut With Kim

Red carpet run-in. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the Met Gala 2022 moments before his ex-girlfriends, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, walked the red carpet.

Kim and Pete made their Met Gala debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022, where they walked the red carpet arm in arm with Kim’s family: mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Pete dressed in a classic black suit, while Kim wore a vintage Marilyn Monroe dress designed by French designer Jean-Louis. The dress, which was embellished with more than six thousand crystals, was famously worn by Monroe at President John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday party in 1962. Monroe paired the dress with white fur coat, which she took off as she serenaded the president with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” Kim, who dyed her hair platinum blonde for the Met Gala, told Vogue. “For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang “Happy Birthday,” to JFK, it was that look.” She added, “Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case. In a sense, it’s the original naked dress. That’s why it was so shocking.”

According to Vogue, Monroe paid Jean-Louis $1,440 for the custom dress, which was first sold at an auction in 1999 for more than $1 million as part of Monroe’s estate with Christie’s. It sold again for $4.8 million at Julien’s Actions in 2016 before it was acquired by Believe It Or Not Museum, where Kim borrowed it from. “I’m a big fan of auctions and I own several JFK pieces so I know the owner of Julien’s. He was able to connect me [with Ripley’s] and that’s how the conversation started,” Kim said.

Kim and Pete’s Met Gala debut came the same night his ex-girlfriends, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, also attended the event. Kaia, who dated Pete from 2019 to 2020, attended the Met Gala in an Alexander McQueen gown with her boyfriend, Austin Butler. Phoebe, who dated Pete in early 2021, walked the red carpet at the event in a black Louis Vuitton gown with her Bridgerton co-stars Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley and Rege-Jean Page.

Pete and Kaia split in January 2020 after three months of dating. “We were dating for a few months,” Pete said of Kaia in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2020. “She’s very young, and I’m fucking going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab. It’s just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and shit. She should be enjoying her work.” Though the couple broke up, Pete revealed that Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were supportive of their relationship. “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all,” he said. “Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re cool.”

Pete and Phoebe split in August 2021 after five months of dating. A source told Us Weekly at the time that distance played a part in their breakup. Pete lived in New York City, while Phoebe is from London. “The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain,” the source said. “[They] had a great time while they were together.” The split came two months before Pete and Kim, who were friends for years through Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, kissed for the first time on an October 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The two reunited later that month for a date at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, where they were seen holding hands. In an interview with TODAY in April 2022, Kim opened up about how her relationship with Pete started. “I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” she said. “And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”

She continued, “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”

