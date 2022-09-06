Kim Just Called Pete a ‘Cutie’ & a ‘Good Person’ a Month After Their Breakup

No bad blood. Kim Kardashian still gushes about Pete Davidson in her Interview cover. The SKIMS founder revealed how she felt about her ex-boyfriend when she was asked candidly about their relationship.

In the Interview conversation, Kim kept her cool about her ex-boyfriend. “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore,” she confessed. “I’m excited for what he has coming up.” The story comes almost a month after it was announced that she and Pete split. We assume this interview was conducted post their breakup, though the photoshoot for the magazine may have happened before. The two were in a relationship for nine months when a source revealed to Page Six that the couple split amicably. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” At the time, Pete was filming a movie in Australia, while Kim is based in Calabasas, California, and running her businesses: SKIMS, KKW Beauty and SKKN.

According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Pete’s age difference was a main factor in the breakup. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41—they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” Kim has four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The two met on the set of Saturday Night Live where Pete was a cast member and Kim was the host for an October 2021 episode. Kim recalled the moment that she wanted to be closer to Pete on an episode of The Kardashians. Kim recalled the time that she hit Pete up after she hosted. In a confessional, she said, “I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…’” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.”

A source also revealed to People that Pete is seeking help because of Kanye’s online bullying. Pete has been the target of Kanye on his Instagram since February when he constantly threatened the former Saturday Night Live star. The source said that he “has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.” On Kim’s part, “she’s been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship.”

On how he feels after the breakup, Pete is taking it easy. A source told Hollywood Life that “While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it. He sees that they were clearly not meant to be” The source confirmed, “They are from two different worlds, but more like two completely different universes. Pete does not talk to Kim now, and they pretty much had a clean break.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

