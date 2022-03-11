Kim Just Posted Her 1st Instagram With Pete After Telling Kanye He Needs to ‘Accept’ Their Divorce

Getting serious. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official. After almost five months of dating, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live cast member became Instagram official on March 11, 2022, after Kim posted her first photos with Pete on social media.

The post—which Kim captioned, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”—included two photos of her and Pete. The first photo showed Kim in sunglasses, a feather coat and metallic boots as Pete, dressed in a white T-shirt, a black jacket and dark jeans, laid his head in her lap as they looked lovingly at each other. The second photo was a black-and-white snap of Kim and Pete next to a mirror as Pete wore Kim’s sunglasses and Kim posed with a kissy face for the camera. “I love this,” Kim’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented. “There he is! 🔥❤️,” commented Kim’s friend, Simon Huck.

Kim’s post comes two weeks after she slammed her estranged husband, Kanye West, in new divorce documents filed in February 2022. “I very much desire to be divorced,” Kim said in the legal documents.. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Kim went on to express how she hopes that her new status as legally single will allow her and Kanye “to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully coparenting our children.” Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014 and separated in 2021, share four kids: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” Kim said. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

The documents also confirmed that Kim and Kanye signed a prenup before their 2014 wedding. “They are both independently wealthy. They kept their finances separate. They did not jointly acquire any assets during marriage,” the documents state. “They filed separate income tax returns during marriage. They each had separate business managers, tax preparers, estate attorneys, and business attorneys. The parties already negotiated and agreed upon the character of assets and debts acquired during marriage, agreeing to keep their finances and estates separate, when they entered into their Prenuptial Agreement in May 2014.

In the documents, Kim also stated that she wants “relief” from Kanye’s “bitterness and unhappiness.” The documents continue, “Opposition to Ms. Kardashian’s request to be restored to the status of a single person has little, if anything, to do with the propriety or sufficiency of the approved conditions and everything to do with the fact that he does not want their marriage to end.” Kim’s lawyers also accused Kanye of trying to “prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry,” calling his request for her “waive all marital privileges should she remarry” unprecedented.

