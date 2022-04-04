Kim Just Met Pete’s Grandparents Amid Reports They’re Taking Things to the ‘Next Level’

Next steps! Kim Kardashian met Pete Davidson’s grandparents during a recent trip to Staten Island, NY, according to a new report by TMZ.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, reportedly visited the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, in Staten Island after he finished filming a movie for the day. Pete’s grandparents, meanwhile, also decided to pay their grandson a visit on set and meet Kim in the process. This isn’t the first time that a member of Pete’s family has interacted with Kim. Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson, recently voiced her support for her son having kids with the SKIMS founder one day. “Yayyyy!” the Brooklyn native wrote in response to a comment by a fan on Instagram, who speculated that Kim “will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.”

Kim’s meeting with Pete’s grandparents also comes amid reports that the couple, who have been dating since October 2021, have been getting more serious. “Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on April 4, 2022. “Pete decided to speak out because Kanye’s behavior got to a point where he personally felt like he had to stand up for himself as a man and a protector. He is over the negativity that Kanye brought to him and Kim and her family,” the insider added, referring to recent attacks made by Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye, on social media.

While the insider claims Pete “bit his tongue” over Kanye’s messages for “a long time,” things escalated to the point where Pete felt it was necessary to respond. “He is hopeful that all this will dissipate in the future,” the source added.

For now, Kim’s main priority is parenting. The mother of four shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the rapper, and is more focused on protecting them amid their father’s recent behavior online. “She is mostly concerned about her kids being privy to hearing about things, and having to potentially experience negativity by extension,” the insider shared. “She just wants everyone to move on, be happy and to co-parent in a healthy way.”

Kanye, for his part, reportedly reached out to Kim after weeks of harsh posts on social media to confirm he’s going to seek help. A source revealed that, “for the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.” Kanye’s rep also shared a statement confirming Ye’s commitment to co-parenting his children amicably. “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children,” the rep told the publication.

