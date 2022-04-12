Kim Could Tell Pete Had ‘Big Dick Energy’ During Their 1st Kiss—There Was a ‘Zing’

A romantic moment! Kim Kardashian dished some cute moments of her firsts with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. While promoting her family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians, Kim admitted everything about their budding romance and how she truly feels about the relationship and their first kiss together.

During a recent interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kim revealed that her first kiss with Pete was on the set of Saturday Night Live when she hosted the iconic show in October 2021. The two were paired in an Aladdin parody sketch, where he played Aladdin and she played Jasmine, and hit it off right there and then. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” Kim confessed. “It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling.”

The kiss continued to haunt Kim days after the sketch, mostly because it was her first kiss in 10 years with someone who wasn’t her ex-husband Kanye West. “I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just, like, being stupid and it’s just nothing, and then a few days later, I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action,’” she said.

Pete’s “Big Dick Energy” can be traced back to his relationship with Ariana Grande in 2018. The couple sparked many memes after the couple was engaged after one month of dating.

When asked about how the relationship made her feel at peace, Kim told Entertainment Tonight, ““He’s just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing. My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It’s the best.”

Kim and Pete started dating around October 2021 after they were spotted together multiple times. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in April 2021. The Skims founder opened up about her relationship with Pete in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2022, where she revealed that Pete gave her a rug from their Aladdin SNL sketch for Valentine’s Day. The couple made their public debut at the premiere of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

