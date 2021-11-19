Here’s Whether Kim ‘Wants’ to Get Engaged Again After Confirming Her Relationship With Pete

Now that their relationship is confirmed, fans are already asking the same thing: Will Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson get engaged? As their relationship has already proven, nothing is out of the question—so, what’s the answer here?

Well, according to an insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum may be open to it after all. The source revealed that Kim and Pete—who first sparked dating rumors in October 2021—are already reaching a “deeper level” in their relationship. “Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together,” the insider told the site on November 19, 2021. “Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he’s constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level.”

“They’re enjoying getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun. Kim sees how happy Kourtney and Travis are, and wants something similar to that,” the insider added, referring to Kim’s sister and her fiancé Travis Barker. Given that Kourtney and Travis are engaged, Kim wanting “something similar” to what they have sounds like a subtle indication of where she and Pete might be headed.

Kim and Pete’s relationship was confirmed on November 18, 2021, when Page Six reported that the couple were officially dating. The news came just one day after the SKIMS founder, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, posed for their first photo together on Instagram in honor of the comedian’s birthday. Pete, who traveled from New York to California to spend his special day with the KKW Beauty mogul, was photographed with Kim wearing matching SKIMS pajamas at the time. The pair were joined by rapper Flavor Flav and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner.

A source told People at the time that Kim threw the birthday bash for Pete at her mom Kris’ home in Palm Springs, California. “Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch,” the insider told the site. “They are getting to know each other better and getting along great.” The source continued, “Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it.” The same day, photos published by the Daily Mail show Pete and Kim holding hands in Palm Springs as they walked near Kris’ home.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.