Kim & Pete Aren’t ‘Officially’ Boyfriend & Girlfriend Yet—But Things ‘Could Turn Romantic’

We may be hearing news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating soon! The pair has been spending more time together ever since Kim hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, where she starred opposite Pete during a romantic skit—and now, it’s possible that things “could turn romantic” off screen, too.

According to a report by Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 2, Kim and Pete are “just friends” for now, but that may change as things appear to be heating up between them. “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” an insider told the site of the SKIMS founder, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 27, who exchanged a kiss on the show in October 2021. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic,” the source added.

A second source who spoke to Hollywood Life on Tuesday also claims Kim and Pete became “quick friends” while filming SNL. “They were having a good time—you could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show,” the source said, adding that while Kim and Pete aren’t “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” yet, there do share “an attraction” to each other and are currently “weighing the options” of a relationship now.

Romance rumors between Kim and Pete began to swirl again recently after the pair were spotted holding hands during an outing together in California on Friday, October 29. The duo headed out for some Halloween fun at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California at the time, where they were photographed riding a rollercoaster while sitting hand-in-hand. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and comedian were joined by Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 45, who shares mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly with Pete. A source who spoke to People at the time claimed that the pair were “just friends hanging out,” noting, “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time.”

However, according to Hollywood Life’s source, Kim and Pete’s relationship may be moving into romantic territory after their latest outing. “After [the] Halloween excursion, the talk of them being a little more than just friends seems to be gaining traction,” the insider told the site. The KKW Beauty founder and the King of Staten Island star have yet to comment on these reports.

