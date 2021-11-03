Kim & Pete Just Went on Their 1st Official Date After Kanye Asked Her to ‘Refrain’ From Seeing Him

Less than a week after they were first spotted holding hands, it appears that a Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson date has already taken place in the comedian’s home of Staten Island. Clearly, the Saturday Night Live star wastes no time with the ladies!

The King of Staten Island star, 27, reportedly arranged a private rooftop dinner date at Campania’s with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, on Tuesday, November 2, according to The New York Post’s Page Six. As an insider told the site on Wednesday, November 3, “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them.” The source went on to note that Kim and Pete dined without any security with them, and “they quietly were able to sneak in and out” for the outing.

Kim and Pete’s secret date comes just days after they spent time together at Knott’s Scary Farm theme park in California on Friday, October 29, to celebrate the Halloween weekend. The pair were joined at the time by Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiancé, Travis Barker, who reportedly knows Pete through their mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly. During their outing, the SKIMS founder and the comedian rode a rollercoaster together, where they were photographed holding hands. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were “just friends,” though they noted that romance could still be on the table. “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” the insider told the site on Tuesday, November 2. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.” If Kim and Pete’s recent date night is any indication, it seems they may be headed in that direction after all.

While Kim and Pete have yet to comment on their dating rumors, we do have an idea of how her estranged husband, Kanye West, feels about her rumored romance following her divorce filing in February 2021. The rapper, 44, “did not like” seeing Kim and Pete holding hands, according to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life on Wednesday, November 3. In fact, Kanye is so bothered by Kim’s outing that he reportedly asked her to “refrain” from being spotted with any suitors until their divorce is final. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider shared with the site. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'”

The Yeezy founder even attempt to get more details about Kim and Pete’s relationship status from Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner—but the momager “wasn’t giving up anything,” according to Hollywood Life’s insider. “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him,” the source explained. Now after Kim’s secret date with Pete, we can only imagine Ye’s frustration.

