Kim & Pete Just Went on Their 2nd Date—& We Might See It on the Kardashians’ New Show

Get ready KUWTK fans, because it sounds like we’ll be seeing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidsons’ date on Hulu for the family’s new show soon. The pair, who were just spotted on their second date in a row, were reportedly joined by a camera crew during one of their recent outings.

According to both TMZ and Page Six, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, were spotted out at Zero Bond in Manhattan on Wednesday, November 3. Kim and Pete were reportedly joined by a group of friends—but they’ve also been seen spending some quality time alone together. Just one day prior, the King of Staten Island star arranged a private rooftop dinner date at Campania’s with the KKW Beauty founder. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday, November 2, noting that Kim and Pete dined without any security with them, and “they quietly were able to sneak in and out” for the date.

However, according to Radar, the couple wasn’t completely alone. The site reports that there was a camera crew following Kim during her visit to New York—which, as we know, included her outings with Pete. As for what the comedian makes of this? An insider told the site that the SNL star “loves the attention.”

“Let’s just say it, Pete loves dating super famous people. He loves the attention and getting chased around by photographers,” the source claimed, per The Sun. “Right now, press is camped out outside his home in Staten Island, hoping to catch him with Kim, and he loves it.”

Kim and Pete’s date nights come one week after they were first spotted spending time together following their collaboration on Kim’s episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Just ahead of the Halloween weekend, the pair were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm theme park in California. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were “just friends,” though they noted that romance could still be on the table. “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” the insider told the site. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.”

Following their outing, sources claimed that Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West—whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021—did “not” like seeing his ex holding hands with Pete. According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life on Wednesday, November 3, the rapper, 44, even asked her to “refrain” from any PDA in the future until their divorce is finalized.

“Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider shared. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

