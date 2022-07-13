Pete ‘Dreams’ About Having Kids With Kim—Here’s How He’s ‘Preparing’ For That ‘Chapter’ Together

So excited! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are thinking about baby plans. The King of Staten Island actor talked about his dreams of becoming a dad on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show Hart to Hart.

Pete told the stand-up comedian about his ultimate dream in a sneak peek for the second season of Hart to Hart. The former Saturday Night Live star said that he is “definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream.” He laughed, “It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

A source close to the couple revealed that they cannot wait to carry out their baby plans. “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North,” the insider told HollywoodLife on May 13, 2022. “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this.” Pete was also seen riding around Los Angeles in April 2022 with Kim’s 8-year-old daughter, North, on a joyride and seemed to be having lots of fun together.

However, due to Kim’s fertility problems, the couple would use a surrogate. “She would not carry a child and Pete knows this. She would use a surrogate again if she were to have another child,” the source explained. “But having more kids is not something that Kim can say no to. She is still young and she loves being a mom. She knows the demands of raising children and she can balance that with a career. She has been doing it for almost a decade and doing it well.”

Pete also opened up about his own childhood experiences on the talk show and how it affected his career. “My childhood was not great. Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister,” he said, referring to how his firefighter dad died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. “Just did not handle it great. It was just a f—king nightmare.” However, he said that he wouldn’t start comedy without it. “I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever. But that weird s—t that it does to you, made me love comedy.”

