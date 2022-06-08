Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Astrology: Their Compatibility Is Off The Charts

Kim Kardashian is a world famous reality TV star and beauty mogul. Pete Davidson is a quirky guy known for being funny on SNL. With their 13-year age difference, seeing them together was the *last* thing anybody was expecting! However, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s astrology and zodiac sign compatibility is proof that sparks were flying from the get-go. After all, astrology is a valuable tool that can shed light on the hidden realities and emotional nuances of your compatibility with someone.

On the surface, you wouldn’t expect to see these two walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet; even their zodiac signs make it seem odd. Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980 in Los Angeles, California at 10:46 a.m., making her a Libra sun, a Pisces moon and a Sagittarius rising. Her beau, Pete Davidson, was born on November 16, 1993 in New York, York, making him a Scorpio sun with a Capricorn moon. And when you Libras and Scorpios together? Not usually a hot mix.

Because there’s no official birth time for Pete Davidson, we don’t know his rising sign or his astrological houses. Luckily, there’s still more than enough information to glean from their relationship synastry chart to analyze and dissect! Here’s what the astrological compatibility has to say about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s overall synastry:

Kim Is A Libra And Pete Is A Scorpio

Kim is a harmonious, balance-loving Libra who’s always making adjustments to her Venusian beauty routine and keeping up with appearances. However, don’t judge a book by its cover, because Libra is also the zodiac sign of justice! Shown in the way she’s pursued her law degree and fought for criminal justice reform, Kim is a Libra to her core. On the other hand, Pete is an intense, misunderstood Scorpio with a heart of gold and an idealistic understanding of love and romance. Scorpio is associated with darkness—hence Pete’s penchant for dark humor—and all the emotional taboos no one wants to talk about.

Generally speaking, Libras and Scorpios aren’t a match made in heaven, because Libra’s airy and light-hearted nature can leave Scorpio’s sensitive and heartfelt nature feeling stilted. Adversely, Scorpios intense and domineering nature can leave people pleasing Libra feeling in over its head. With that being said, there’s still so much more than meets the eye to Kim and Pete’s cosmic compatibility.

“ Kim looks up to Pete and feels like she can be her true self around him! His sense of humor shows her how to take life a little less seriously. ”

For one thing, the sexual attraction between these two Hollywood stars is on fire! Kim’s Mars in Sagittarius forms a conjunction with Pete’s Mars in Sagittarius, and in astrology, Mars is the planet of primal desires and sexual impulses. This says that they understand each other’s needs in the bedroom and have similar desires. Kim did recently say she heard Pete had BDE and was interested in seeing that “BDE action”. OK, Kimberly, I see you, girl!

However, there’s much more between Kim and Pete than a good romp. After all, Kim’s emotional and idealistic moon in Pisces forms a trine with Pete’s empathetic and passionate Scorpio sun, which says that Kim literally looks up to Pete and feels like she can be her true self around him! His sense of humor shows her how to relax, be herself and take life a little less seriously Plus, Kim’s sun in balanced and diplomatic Libra forms a trine with Pete’s Saturn in eccentric and individualistic Aquarius, which proves that they find a source of stability in each other. In astrology, Saturn is the planet of steadiness, which means they bring each other down to earth.

Will It Last?

It’s important to note that Pete Davidson is currently going through his first Saturn return, which is an astrological milestone that happens between the ages of 27 to 30. During this time, Saturn—planet of karma and responsibility—returns to the position it was in at the moment of a person’s birth, which can cause the house of cards you’ve built to tumble. Your Saturn return is a highly transformative period of time in which Saturn forces you to take responsibility for your life and start making adult decisions. Breakups often happen during the Saturn return, but it’s also a time famous for marriages and weddings. If this couple can outlast Pete’s Saturn return, which comes to an end during 2023, then this relationship may really be worth its salt!

Either way, it’s clear that meeting Kim was always fated to happen for Pete. In their synastry chart, Kim’s Mars in Sagittarius forms a conjunction with Pete’s North Node of Destiny, which also happens to be in Sagittarius. That means that Kim feels passionate about Pete and wants to push him toward becoming his best self. In turn, Pete feels inspired by Kim’s drive, especially in her career, and watching her “get her ass up and work” is teaching him valuable things. Only time will tell what he’ll do with it!