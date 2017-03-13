Kim Kardashian Reveals the Details of Her Paris Robbery in New ‘KUWTK’ Promo

It has been five months since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, prompting the social media star to go dark on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter for three long months. Loads of terrifying details came to light in the weeks after the attack; even more was speculated upon. And at last, Kim herself has opened up about the whole thing—on camera, no less—putting an end to the endless wondering that her fans (and, let’s be real, even her detractors) have been wondering about for, oh, 18 weeks or so (not that anyone’s counting).

“They asked for money. I said, ‘I don’t have any money,'” Kim began, reliving the scene for her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in a new promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun—like, clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

“I was like, ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,'” she continued. “Like, am I going to run down the stairs and, like, either be shot in the back?” In tears, Kim went on, “Like, it makes me so upset to think about it. But, like, either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m fucked. There’s no way out.”

Sounds like this episode of KUWTK is going to be very tense indeed. Set your clocks, y’all—it’s on this Sunday, March 19, on E!