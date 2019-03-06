Kim Kardashian Just Took Animal Print to the Next Level During Paris Fashion Week

If we can count on anyone to set our minds ablaze with their style, it’s Kim Kardashian. Regardless of the place, day or time, she’s dressed like everyone is watching—and let’s be real: They probably are. During Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian’s street style was no less eye-catching (or jaw-dropping) than usual. In fact, she got a little wild (and I mean wild) with her ensemble. The mega-star walked the Paris streets wearing head-to-toe animal print, and I have a strange inkling she wants to join the Cheetah Girls or something.

Sometimes when I say someone dressed in something “head-to-toe,” I mean their outfit is all the same color, or their skirt and top match. But when I say Kim Kardashian donned herself in head-to-toe cheetah print, I mean head-to-toe. The reality star wore a vintage Azzedine Alaia look—leopard bodysuit and leopard print coat—plus leopard-fucking-print shoes. The entire ensemble reminds me of those footie pajamas kids under the age of five wear to bed. Maybe Kim’s been spending too much time around her children. (I’m kidding! They have nannies for that.)

Honestly, I can get behind the leopard bodysuit and coat combination, but it’s the addition of the leopard print heeled booties that get me every time I look at the outfit. All I can see is someone tucking Kim Kardashian into bed and reading her some kind of bedtime story (and I can’t even imagine what kind of bedtime story Kim Kardashian would want to hear). Once I got that footie pajamas image in my head, it was there to stay, y’all. Even the photos that Kim posted on her Instagram make the outfit look even more like she’s dressed as her daughter for Halloween.

I have to give her props, though. This is the first time Kim Kardashian has returned to Paris since being robbed in June 2018—and she looked great doing it. Well done, Kim. Well done.