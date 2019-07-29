Kim Kardashian’s Documentary Is Coming Together & The Photos Look So Good

There’s a new beacon of justice in Washington, and yes, it’s Kim Kardashian West. I mean, why not? It’s 2019, which means we could use all hands on deck when it comes to political reform—even if that’s in the form of a media mogul-turned-lawyer-to-be! Kim Kardashian’s Oxygen documentary photos give us some insight into Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. It’s a pretty intriguing movie title if you ask us.

According to Oxygen, the two-hour documentary special will follow Kim’s efforts to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.” And what will this deliver for fans and viewers? “An exclusive, never-before-seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America’s most controversial subjects,” states Oxygen.

This all sounds exciting; but what can we expect Kim’s efforts to actually look like? Well, Kim has already taken to Instagram and Twitter to share a preview of her experiences. She put her selfie-extraordinaire-skills to good use, snapping a flick of herself alongside D.C. Central Detention Facility inmates. The photo also features Georgetown professor Marc M. Howard, of whom Kim writes she was “so moved by” for his work teaching “a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit.”

We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019

Howard took to Instagram himself, writing, “What an inspiring day spent with the extraordinary @kimkardashian. …I look forward to continuing to work together to defeat mass incarceration and rediscover humanity.” Others also sang Kim’s praises online, including author and activist Halim Flowers, who called Kim a “sister” in his own post.

Despite facing backlash after announcing her new role as a law student in April, it is clear that Kim is supported by those who matter most to her—disenfranchised inmates and carceral reformers.

Their approval makes sense: in the past year alone, Kim Kardashian West has lobbied before the president to plea for clemency on behalf of inmates such as Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was granted clemency in 2018 after Kim’s visit. This precedes a list of later efforts, which include financing a campaign to free 17 federal inmates serving life sentences for low-level drug crimes, and supporting Lyft’s rideshare program for released inmates. Even recently, she reached out to President Trump once again in an effort to release rapper A$AP Rocky, who was recently arrested and charged for an alleged assault in Sweden.

So it looks like we can expect Oxygen’s latest documentary to be one more example of likely many more to come in Kim’s career as an activist. While a premiere date has yet to be released for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, we’ll have to take Kim’s word for it that we can all learn a thing or two “about the justice system the way I have.” Looking forward to it, Kim.