Kim Kardashian’s Documentary Is Coming Together & The Photos Look So Good

by
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Shutterstock.

There’s a new beacon of justice in Washington, and yes, it’s Kim Kardashian West. I mean, why not? It’s 2019, which means we could use all hands on deck when it comes to political reform—even if that’s in the form of a media mogul-turned-lawyer-to-be! Kim Kardashian’s Oxygen documentary photos give us some insight into Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. It’s a pretty intriguing movie title if you ask us. 

According to Oxygen, the two-hour documentary special will follow Kim’s efforts to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.” And what will this deliver for fans and viewers? “An exclusive, never-before-seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America’s most controversial subjects,” states Oxygen. 

This all sounds exciting; but what can we expect Kim’s efforts to actually look like? Well, Kim has already taken to Instagram and Twitter to share a preview of her experiences. She put her selfie-extraordinaire-skills to good use, snapping a flick of herself alongside D.C. Central Detention Facility inmates. The photo also features Georgetown professor Marc M. Howard, of whom Kim writes she was “so moved by” for his work teaching “a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit.”

 

Howard took to Instagram himself, writing, “What an inspiring day spent with the extraordinary @kimkardashian. …I look forward to continuing to work together to defeat mass incarceration and rediscover humanity.” Others also sang Kim’s praises online, including author and activist Halim Flowers, who called Kim a “sister” in his own post. 

Despite facing backlash after announcing her new role as a law student in April, it is clear that Kim is supported by those who matter most to her—disenfranchised inmates and carceral reformers.

Their approval makes sense: in the past year alone, Kim Kardashian West has lobbied before the president to plea for clemency on behalf of inmates such as Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was granted clemency in 2018 after Kim’s visit. This precedes a list of later efforts, which include financing a campaign to free 17 federal inmates serving life sentences for low-level drug crimes, and supporting Lyft’s rideshare program for released inmates. Even recently, she reached out to President Trump once again in an effort to release rapper A$AP Rocky, who was recently arrested and charged for an alleged assault in Sweden.

So it looks like we can expect Oxygen’s latest documentary to be one more example of likely many more to come in Kim’s career as an activist. While a premiere date has yet to be released for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, we’ll have to take Kim’s word for it that we can all learn a thing or two “about the justice system the way I have.” Looking forward to it, Kim.

 

Kim Kardashian's Best Travel Beauty Secrets | @StyleCaster
Pin it!

Kim Kardashian's Best Travel Beauty Secrets | @StyleCaster

Photo: Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.
STYLECASTER | Kim Kardashian's Travel Beauty Tips
Cuticle Oil Pen

The KKW Beauty founder told W Magazine that she uses this cuticle oil pen from SpaRitual, which is unfortunately sold out. Kim said she always keeps a cuticle pen in her bag "at all times" because she likes to have a "shiny" nail." The Body Shop sells a similar cuticle pen that's on sale now for $7.20.

SpaRitual Cuticle Oil Pen, $20 at SkinStore.com

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | Kim Kardashian's Travel Beauty Tips
Slip Beauty Sleep to Go

The makeup mogul told her viewers on her app, "I always sleep on a silk pillowcase. The silk is really good for your skin and hair—and it's SO soft. This travel set is perfect for the plane because it comes with a travel-size pillow and a sleep mask." Ditch those airport pillows and splurge on a silk set if you're feeling a little extra.

Slip Beauty Sleep to Go, $119 at SlipSilkPIllowcase.com

Photo: slipsilkpillowcase.com.
STYLECASTER | Kim Kardashian's Travel Beauty Tips
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes

Kim's favorite makeup wipes are the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes. It's safe to say that she uses them when she travels, considering the star said on her app, "I love how soothing they are—plus, they wipe every last bit of your makeup off, so your skin feels SO clean.” These $6 wipes are a budget-friendly product you can pick up at your local drugstore.

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes, $5.99 at Target.

Photo: Neutrogena.
STYLECASTER | Kim Kardashian's Travel Beauty Tips
Aura Cacia Relaxing Lavender Aromatherapy Room & Women's Body Mist

Traveling can cause a lot of unwarranted stress. Kim says on her app that she uses this Aura Cacia Aromatherapy Mist to relax.

Aura Cacia Relaxing Lavender Aromatherapy Room & Women's Body Mist,  $6.59 at Target

Photo: Target.com
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

With the power of social media, the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask surpassed major skin-care companies in sales with their first product, according to WWD. Kim, being one of the many celebs to promote this product, uses this product that Hello Giggles says she swears by for long flights.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $48 at SummerFridays.com

Photo: Instagram (@SummerFridays).
View this post on Instagram

Wrap up in something luxurious. #CremedelaMer

A post shared by La Mer (@lamer) on

View this post on Instagram

Wrap up in something luxurious. #CremedelaMer

A post shared by La Mer (@lamer) on

La Mer Travel-Sized Products

Kim loves to moisturize during flights and told W Magazine she also loves to use La Mer travel-sized products. "La Mer has the best travel-size products. When I travel, I bring a little bag filled with its hand cream, serum and moisturizer and fully hydrate on the plane," she said.

La Mer The Spa Collection, $340 at CremeDeLamer.com

Photo: Instagram (@LaMer).
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Kim says the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels are "a must-have for long flights." Pop these on during your flight to depuff those under-eye bags.

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $30 at Ulta

Photo: Instagram (SkynIceland).
STYLECASTER | Kim Kardashian's Travel Beauty Tips
La Mer Hydrating Facial Mask

Kim is always seen sporting a sheet mask on the plane, and it's almost always the La Mer Hydrating Facial Mask. In a Snapchat story, the reality star posted how she "multimasks" with this face mask and a gel-collagen-infused lip mask. One thing we do know, Kim isn't playing when it comes to hydration.

La Mer Hydrating Facial Mask, $250 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.com.
The Lumee Case

Kim has a collection of Kimoji Lumee Cases, and we're obsessed. This case creates the perfect selfie lighting for those times when you want to capture your best selfie but don't have an entire team and a ring light to help you out. "Lighting is Everything," the star captioned her promotional post.

Lumee Phone Case, $79.95 at Lumee.com

Photo: Instagram (@KimKardashian).
Airbnb

Even though Kim probably has her assistants book her trips, the star has promoted Airbnb in the past. This app is used to offer local housing that can make your trips a lot less expensive when compared to the average rate for a hotel abroad.

Airbnb, prices vary at airbnb.com

Photo: Instagram (@KimKardashian).

