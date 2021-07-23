How Is Kim Kardashian Not Sweating In Her Leather Bra?

Scroll To See More Images

A lot of Hollywood’s top fashionistas go about red carpet glamour and off-duty street style in very different ways. Stars that show up to award shows with curled locks, long gowns and sky-high stilettos love dressing down in baggy cargos, cropped tanks and Air Force Ones on the weekends. There are few celebs these days that are always “on,” and Kim K is one of them. When I think of Kim Kardashian’s outfits, even the more casual ones, I can’t remember an instance in which she didn’t look put-together.

That’s partly because of her ex-hubby Kanye West, who always made sure Kim was looking fierce. Together, they basically put biker shorts back on the map, not to mention neutrals, body-con maxi dresses and a plethora of other looks curated to suit Kardashian’s petite-but-curvy figure.

Over the past few months, though, Kardashian has shied away from her ex’s vision for her and leaned into her own personal style. She’s taking cues from her old party girl days (hello, mini skirts, cleavage and leather!) but combining them with a more elevated eye to ensure everything always looks chic. I’m convinced this woman doesn’t put anything on unless it’s been perfectly tailored to her measurements—and I respect the shit out of that.

In fact, pretty much the only time I see Kardashian dressed down is when she’s showing off her newest SKIMS collection, so I know those pieces are designed with her figure in mind. She and I both share a favorite range in the Fits Everybody line, which is available up to size 5X and features suuuuuper-stretchy seamless pieces she can wear under even her wildest OOTDs.

When she’s not wearing SKIMS (and even sometimes when she is) Kardashian’s non-event looks are always fierce. Exhibit A? A recent ‘fit worn in New York City, where she partied with BFFs La La Anthony and Tracy Romulus.

While West Coast Kim is all about bodycon maxis, East Coast Kim edged things up for a night out in The Big Apple with a leather-on-leather look. Up top, she sported a rustic-looking brown leather half-corset top that looked as if a Gen Z TikTok star had ~thrift flipped~ it out of her grandfather’s belts. She paired the piece with lace-up leather straight-leg trousers and understated black strappy sandals. Oh, and a crucifix necklace, because why not?

Like I said, this is a new look for Kimmy, so I’m a little shook! She never really plays punk-rock, but I think she did it well. Her Mario Dedivanovic glam and extra-long extensions styled by Michael Silva really pull the look together, but if I’m honest, the whole thing is giving me Kourtney vibes. Did she borrow those pants from Kourt? And did Kourt steal them from Travis? I have questions.

Bottom line: Is this look a little strange? TBH, yes. Do I love seeing Kim lean into a funky new style? I sure do! Here’s hoping she danced the night away with her friends and got tons of compliments—and that she layered up with baby powder before hitting the town. The humidity is at 90 percent in NYC these days, so there’s no way our girl wasn’t sweating up a storm in this. Kim, girl, I live downtown if you need anything!