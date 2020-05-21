Blonde Kim Kardashian Just Wore Ass-Less Chaps—And No, This Is Not A Fever Dream

While I’m casually sitting here in my WFH uniform—an oversized button down and vintage sweats, thanks for asking—Kim Kardashian is once again outdoing us all with her Instagram ‘fits. She might be stuck at home like the rest of us, but the mogul’s closet is high-key bigger than my entire apartment. And even the wildest thing in my closet-sized apartment comes nowhere near Kim Kardashian’s ass-less chaps outfit that she just sported. Look—I grew up in the south and even went to Bonnaroo music festival a couple times. I’ve seen my fair share of ass-less chaps. But no one—and I mean no one—has ever pulled them off the way Kim Kardashian just did.

Before you make fun, let me remind you that we all scoffed at the bike short and chunky sneakers looks Kardashian-West used to wear all the damn time. Then, lo and behold, that exact street style outfit started trending. Now, influencers and other cool kids are styling bike shorts with everything from blazers to button downs. Don’t ever underestimate the power of Kim Kardashian unapologetically wearing a seemingly ridiculous ensemble. Odds are, we’ll start to see ass-less chaps all over Instagram in a week.

Of course, we should all remember that it isn’t just the ass-less chaps that turned Kim Kardashian’s Instagram outfit into a truly memorable look. Under the chaps, she wore a classic white bikini, and then finished off the ensemble with clear Amina Muaddi heels. If you’re going to throw on some ass-less chaps, you might as well go all the way! A cowboy-inspired get-up is nothing without the right accessories, so take a hint from Kardashian-West’s book and commit to the bit. Yee—dare I say—haw.