Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Bruce Jenner: ‘I Support Him 100 Percent’

Kim Kardashian appeared on the “Today” show Monday morning, opening up to Matt Lauer about her stepfather Bruce Jenner‘s ABC interview in which he confirmed he’s transitioning to a woman.

Kim—speaking slowly and as if she was reciting points she’d committed to memory—reiterated several times that she and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are fully behind the 65-year-old former Olympian.

“I don’t know what life would be like if you always felt like you weren’t yourself,” Kardashian said. “As long as he is happy, and he wants to live his life, with however he wants to live it, that just makes me happy. And I support him 100 percent.”

The reality star, 35, also said Jenner helped her understand the transition.

“Bruce has always been really, really good at explaining everything to us,” she said. “And these have been newer feelings — not newer feelings for him, but for us to digest… He’s done a really good job at walking us through it.”