Kim Kardashian Carried a Custom Clutch—Featuring Her Own Wedding Photo

We’ve embraced the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have never been a modest couple, but even we were blinded by the narcissism of their relationship when we got a look at the clutch carried by Kardashian to today’s Power of Women lunch hosted by Variety, in New York City. Take a look at the bag close up, which prominently features the words “Mr & Mrs West., A Love Story” along with an illustration which clearly takes its cues from the famous portrait of the couple from their wedding this past summer.

We get it you two, you love each other, and you love the publicity from loving each other even more!

The bag was created by designer Olympia Le-Tan, who is best known for her box clutches inspired by famous literature from “Moby Dick” to “Brideshead Revisited” and which retail for $1,880. Le-Tan told People: “This bag was custom ordered by a close friend of Kim and Kanye, as a wedding gift. I was excited to see her carrying it.”

To be honest, we were a bit surprised to learn that the couple didn’t commission this themselves, given some of their past antics, and it does make us a feel a tad better about the whole thing. Still Kim, some words of advice, if you really feel like telling Kanye you love him, we think a nice text to that effect will suffice.