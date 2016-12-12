Kim Kardashian Returns to Spotlight to Strip to Lingerie in NSFW Video

We’ve seen almost nothing from Kim Kardashian in recent months. Since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, girlfriend has been laying low in a serious way—and though she was set to appear at the Angel Ball in NYC a couple of weeks ago, she canceled due to Kanye West’s hospitalization, which means that the only glimpse of K.K. we’ve seen in the two months was that sad little frozen yogurt outing she had with BFF Jonathan Cheban. Until now.

Wearing Agent Provacateur lingerie and a fluffy Coach faux fur coat that basically looks like a bear hide, Kardashian undulates in today’s Love magazine advent calendar video like some sort of half-naked deranged sphinx, with video-game music in the background set to the sound of a woman’s moans, which get louder, faster, and more pronounced as the video unfolds. It’s mesmerizing.

The eagle-eyed folks over at ET pointed out that Kardashian shared a shot of herself on IG back in August—before her attack—wearing what looks like the same bra she wears in the Love video, so we’re guessing this was shot prior to the traumatic event in Paris. Nevertheless, it’s been in the vault until now, and all we can say is—welcome back to the spotlight, Kim. It’s been cold over here without you.