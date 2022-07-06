Kim K & North West Got Mother-Daughter Nose Chains

Scroll To See More Images

If you had Kim Kardashian and North West in matching nose chains on your 2022 Bingo board, congratulations—I think you’ve just won the game. It seems like just last week North West was taking a private jet to her “camp” themed birthday party—no, I’m not referring to the Met Gala “camp” theme (though that would be more fitting) but North West’s gothic summer camp birthday extravaganza. When you’re the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it’s a short road from the front row of bunk beds to the front row at Paris Couture Week.

North West has had her fair share of fashion stardom in the past. You’ve probably seen her solo rap debut performing an original song, What Are Those, Those Are Clothes at Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show in 2021 or flipped through the photoshoot she styled of the Kardashian-West family in the March 2022 issue of Vogue. But at only nine years old, North West has catapulted into full-on nepotism-baby socialite as the youngest guest at Paris Couture Week. She brought her signature goth style (side note, how cool is it to have a signature style at age nine?!) to the shows but her look for Jean Paul Gautier Haute Couture took the cake.

When you think of mommy-and-me you probably picture matching floral dresses or striped pajama sets but per usual, the Kardashian-West family does things a little differently. Kim Kardashian and North West arrived at Olivier Rousteing’s guest couture collection for Jean Paul Gautier in matching nose chains. The nose chain accessory is attached to their tiny black sunglasses and gives the illusion of a hard-core nose piercing. Kim Kardashian is not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom—cue the “you’re doing great sweetie” Kris Jenner meme.

Both Kim Kardashian and North West paired their goth accessories with age-appropriate punk schoolgirl looks. North West wore a pinstripe vest and skirt set layered over a crisp white button-down and layered on a tie. Her skirt hem fell just above her heavy leather lace-up combat boots. If there’s any chance that North West is auditioning for a School of Rock sequel or Broadway revival, there’s no doubt that she’d stomp out any potential competition.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian gave her punk look a bit of Wonder Woman flair. She wore the same pinstripe fabric as her daughter but in the form of a curve-hugging midi dress complete with what appeared to be exposed boob pads. Most notably, Kardashian wore a heavy metal choker and matching wrist cuffs—you didn’t think she was going to be upstaged by a nine-year-old did you? The real kicker (literally) of the look was Kardashian’s shoes. The multi-faceted reality star wore metal-heeld pointed-toe boots.

I’d pay money to be a fly on the wall throughout the getting ready process for this event. In videos of the North West and Kim Kardashian arriving at the show, a full camera crew can be seen—here’s to hoping the entire ordeal will be available on the upcoming season of The Kardashians with my Hulu subscription. Maybe we’ll even get some insight into how Anna Wintour felt about sitting next to the gothic gals during the show—just maybe.