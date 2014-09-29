Kim Kardashian and North West Wear Matching Sheer Outfits in Paris

Last week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed up to Paris Fashion Week wearing coordinating boob-baring outfits, and now it seems Kim and her 14-month baby North decided to get into the twinsies game, too. Mom and baby both sat front-row at Givenchy in matching black sheer looks (and, it should be noted, the label was kind enough to give little Nori her own seat—none of this sitting on mom’s lap business.)

Mama Kim’s sheer jumpsuit situation was obviously (thankfully) more revealing than the baby’s, who rocked a sheer black T-shirt (and black combat boots, aw.)

Kanye has long been BFFs with Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci, who made Kim’s wedding dress, so it wasn’t a surprise that the show itself was a family affair—Kim, Kanye, North, and Kris Jenner all sat front row, and Kendall Jenner walked the runway.