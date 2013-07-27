Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Give North West a ‘K’ Name

In case you’re still burning with desire to understand why Kanye West and Kim Kardashian didn’t give North West a “K” name, it looks like this bit of intel might mollify you: Kim didn’t want her kid to be called—wait for it—KKK.

Granted, that’s kind of stretch considering the baby’s last name is West, but Kim’s line of reasoning follows that if they did give the baby a “K” name, the tabloids would find a way to refer to the family of 3 as “KKK” (which they obviously would have.)

We know this because—in the above preview for a new episode of the E! reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”—Kim is 7 months pregnant and decided to bat around potential baby names while in Greece with her family. Her stepbrother Brody Jenner (who’s contract with MTV clearly has come to an end) says “I’m feeling North. “North West,” and Kim’s sister Kourtney concurs. “Me too!” It’s pretty and cool,” she said.

Kim, 32, went on to admit that she and baby daddy Kanye West “kind of” wanted to give their baby a name beginning with the letter K, but ever so smartly articulated her concerns. “Our kid, if it’s a K, then they’ll call us the KKK,” she said, obviously referencing the Ku Klux Klan.

“That’s a little crazy,” Brody said, which is more than a little true.

