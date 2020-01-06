We Can Barely Tell Kim Kardashian & North West Apart in This Adorable Throwback Photo

You know how families always argue about whether their kids look more like one parent than the other? Well, this one is not up for debate. Kim Kardashian is North West’s lookalike in this throwback photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 4, and there’s no doubt about it. Right down to their curly hair, little smiles, and luscious eyebrows—the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star basically confirmed this weekend that she gave birth to herself all over again with her now 6-year-old daughter, North.

There’s so much going on in this photo that’s worth discussion. We’re talking floral patterned vests, straight-across bangs, poofy sleeves, and bowties—ah, the ’80s! The post, which Kim captioned “triplets,” pictures Kris Jenner’s daughters Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim seated together in front of the fireplace. But what fans are really picking up on is just how much Kimmy’s eldest daughter looks like her in the vintage family flick.

“North actually looks a lot like Kim. Those eyelashes,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “North’s twin. Wow!”

Upon first glance, some even mistook the post as a photo of North altogether. One Instagram user commented, “dude I thought Kim was North!!!!” And honestly, fair!

While fans were busy rubbing their eyes and doing double takes, younger sis Khloé playfully commented “totally triplets” in agreement with Kim’s caption. Meanwhile, Momager Kris gave herself props for their cutesy outfits, writing, “Honestly I should have been a stylist, just LOOK at these outfits!!!!” But, I mean, we wouldn’t be surprised if she’s still behind some of her family’s fashion choices today. And that includes her granddaughter, North.

Northie hasn’t just inherited her mom’s looks. She’s a bonafide Kardashian when it comes to her love of fashion and makeup. “My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista!” Kim wrote in a caption for a recent Instagram post, featuring some of her daughter’s own outfit selections. “She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” she added.

So not only do we think North is Kimmy’s absolute twin—Her mom and grandma seem to have influenced her sense of style greatly. But you be the judge: Is North totally Kim’s daughter, or are you sensing some serious Kanye vibes in her face and ‘fits, too?