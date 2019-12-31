Kim Kardashian Shut Down a Rumor She Gave North JFK’s Bloody Shirt & We’re So Confused

KKW has shut down some wild rumors, but this one, by far, is the craziest. Kim Kardashian responded to a rumor she gave North JFK’s bloody shirt for Christmas, and we’re as confused as the next person. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Twitter on Monday, Dec. 30, to address claims that she gave her 6-year-old daughter the shirt former President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in.

Kim’s response came after she shared on her Instagram Story that she gave North Michael Jackson’s jacket and “Smooth Criminal” hat for Christmas. In her response, she retweeted a Twitter user who called out Refinery29 for reporting on a photoshopped post on Kim’s Instagram Story that joked she also gave North JFK’s shirt. “Along with the Michael Jackson’s jacket and hat, North also got the shirt John F. Kennedy wore when he was assassinated,” the fake post read.

Kim responded, “WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted.”

Refinery29 has since updated its post to remove the section about the JFK shirt. “This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed, the story now reads.

After the holidays, Kim revealed on her Instagram Story that she gave North two articles of clothing that Michael Jackson wore. “For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackon’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this…” Kim said in a video showing MJ’s jacket. “We had it tacked up so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life.”

The “Thriller” singer wore the jacket to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party and a Cannes Film Festival screening of Ghost 1997. Kim also posted a photo of the King of Pop’s hat from his 1987 Smooth Criminal music video, which still had makeup on it. “Along with jacket, North also got Michael’s Smooth Criminal hat. It still has his make up on it,” she wrote over a photo of a white fedora.