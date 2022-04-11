Kim Caught Her 6-Year-Old Son Reading an Article About Her 2nd Sex Tape—She Wants It ‘Gone’

A disaster! During the series premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, a barbecue party went upside down for Kim Kardashian when her son, Saint, showed her something from her past.

During the episode, the 6-year-old son of Kim and Kanye West showed his mom a crying picture of her on Roblox, but when she read the caption, she was in shock. The caption “said something inappropriate like, ‘Kim’s new sex tape,’” Kim explains in the episode. “This is supposed to be unreleased footage of my old sex tape.”

The rumors of Kim’s second sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J emerged in September 2021. Kim and Ray J have both denied that the second sex tape ever existed. The original sex tape was released in 2007, two years after Kim and Ray J broke up and months before the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim was also planning to eventually tell her kids about the sex tape when the appropriate time came.

The moment of discovery was heartbreaking for Kim: “It’s not okay now, it’s not. It’s on Roblox. Saint was on Roblox yesterday and a f—ing thing popped up and he started laughing and is like, ‘Mommy, look!’ It’s a picture of my cry face that someone made on Roblox and it said ‘Kim’s new sex tape’ when you clicked on it.” She then was relieved when the actual truth wasn’t revealed to her son. “Thank God he can’t f—ing read yet. Over my dead body is this s*** going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*** with me. It’s not. I just want it gone. it’s just annoying, you know, I almost died when Saint thought it was funny.”

In the episode, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye calmed her down and assured her that everything is in her power. He said, “Stop worrying about public perception. You know who you are.” Kim also urged her lawyer to completely stop the spread of misinformation. “It’s completely illegal. Make [my lawyer] scare the s— out of this guy. I’ll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the money. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m protecting myself for my reputation and my children’s sake.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner's 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire.

