Just What the World Needs: Kim Kardashian Announces Updated Edition of ‘Selfish’

Big news, if you’re a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s selfies: She announced that “two more chapters” are being added to her original book, Selfish, which’ll be re-released “soon.” Looks like the classic tome’s cover is new (definitely) and improved (up for debate), with nary an inch of cleavage in sight—but very pronounced duckface.

We’re not entirely sure why Kardashian feels the need to update this thing, since the first one reportedly sold only 32,000 copies (according to Bookscan, via Radar). The exec director of publicity at Selfish‘s publisher, Rizzoli, refuted that claim, though: That number “represents a very small segment of our sales overall, which are very strong in non-bookstore specialty retailers and international sales, neither of which report to Bookscan,” Pam Sommers said. “The book is, in fact, a significant success story as a benchmark of the phenomenon of self-portrait in the digital age.” Well—OK then, whatever she says.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has revamped the book. Last November, she announced a new version, telling Andre Leon Talley, “I’m going to do a holiday edition with just a new picture on the cover. There might be a few more photos inside.” That book wound up appearing as just 500 limited-edition, signed copies, with a black cover and a photo selfie with bright red lips pouted into an epic kiss.

Sounds like Kardashian is having a hard time actually putting out a new book, though. In November, she added, “For a whole different book, I don’t have anything in the works right now.” Still true, though there are those two chapters coming in this one.

The original, according to the tally we did when it arrived at the offices of StyleCaster, had 445 pages and 300 selfies, including 115 cleavage shots, 23 butt shots, 10 nude selfies, and a baby bump. No word on the two new chapters, but we’d bet at least some of these soon-to-be-unleashed selfies are celebrations of Kardashian’s recent epic weight loss. Can’t … wait?