Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth: Her Most Expensive Splurges

With a multimillion dollar video game, numerous fashion deals, and an A-list rapper husband who makes just as much bank as she does, Kim Kardashian West probably isn’t pinching pennies. The 36-year-old has battled haters her whole career—whether it be critics who are obsessed with her plastic surgery or slut-shamers who can’t seem to let her sex tape go.
But—with a $150 million net worth (more than Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie’s combined!)—we’re sure the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is ignoring the haters and taking selfies all the way to the bank.
With so much money going around, Kim’s definitely racked up some envy-worthy splurges over the years. While we probably can’t afford $750,000 gold-plated toilets, we can at least live vicariously through Kim. Click through to see all of Kim’s most dollar-heavy buys.
$923,000 on beds
Sleep tight! As one of the most recognizable faces in the world—at least to those who have an iPhone—Kim needs her beauty rest. That's probably why she shelled out about $923,000 in 2013 for her and Kanye to sleep in luxurious Savoir Royal State beds. The beds, which take hours to make, consist of virgin lambswool, Mongolian horsehair, and star-lashed springs. Only 60 of these bad boys were made in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee, so clearly Kim got a good deal. (Maybe?)
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$750,000 on toilets
If you gotta go, you might as well go in style. In 2013, Kim and Kanye splashed down $750,000 for four gold-plated toilets. Though it's no record-holding $29 million gold toilet, currently sitting in a showroom in Hong Kong, we're sure the Kardashian-Wests are loving the royal flush.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$1 million on a fridge
While we mainly see the Kardashians chowing down on Health Nut salads on "Keeping Up with Kardashians," Kim is actually quite the cook—at least, we're assuming so considering how much she spent on a diamond refrigerator. As Kim and Kanye were renovating their Bel-Air mansion in 2013, Kim thought it'd be a good idea to include a Swarovski-encrusted fridge, worth roughly $1 million. And that's in addition to a makeup salon, bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pool, movie theatre and custom gym...
Can Kim come renovate our home?
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$65,000 for bracelets
Kim loves her jewelry. She also loves Elizabeth Taylor. So, when the reality star was able to combine the two, she easily dropped $65,000 in 2011 for three diamond and jade bracelets once owned by the iconic actress.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$260 for tongs
While a couple hundred bucks is probably spare change to the multi-millionaire, we still think shelling out $260 for ice tongs in 2011—you know, the tool you really only use once in a blue moon if you want to get dainty when moving ice—is a pretty splurgey buy. You can also find them for only $2 on Amazon—should we tell Kim?
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$750,000 on a Lamborghini
In honor of her man's 35th birthday in 2012, Kim bought Kanye a $750,000 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, which we're sure helped the rapper with his mission of becoming harder, better, faster, stronger.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$325,000 on a Ferrari
Though it's no lambo, Kim also needed a cool car to drive around, too. In 2011, the reality star shelled out an impressive $325,000 on a Ferrari F430 to ride around in style.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$407,000 on a Rolls Royce
Upping her four-wheel game again in 2015, Kim made another huge car purchase—a $407,000 Rolls Royce Phantom to cruise around town with. Of course, the middle Kardashian sister couldn't just pick up any Rolls Royce from the dealership. (We could though.) Kim had it custom-designed with Platinum Motorsport, a luxury car company that's been a fave with the Kardashians for several years.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$20 million on a mansion
Naturally, Kim's biggest splurge is going to be the $20 million Bel-Air mansion she shares with Kanye. Not only does it include a diamond-encrusted fridge and gold-plated toilets, like we mentioned earlier, but it's also huuuuuuge. The dream estate sits on 3.5 acres of land and features two spas, several fountains, a rose garden and its own vineyard. (Any room for us in there, Kim?)
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
$440,000 for a vacation
Though the Kardashian-Wests kept off social media for their 2017 Bahamas family vacay, those who keep with the Kardashians were still able to sleuth out the price tag for their luxury trip. With stays at a celebrity-exclusive golf club, four private jets, jet skis, tons of tequila and their own boat, the vacation easily amounted to a whopping $440,000.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian