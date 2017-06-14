Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth: Her Most Expensive Splurges

With a multimillion dollar video game, numerous fashion deals, and an A-list rapper husband who makes just as much bank as she does, Kim Kardashian West probably isn’t pinching pennies. The 36-year-old has battled haters her whole career—whether it be critics who are obsessed with her plastic surgery or slut-shamers who can’t seem to let her sex tape go.

But—with a $150 million net worth (more than Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie’s combined!)—we’re sure the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is ignoring the haters and taking selfies all the way to the bank.

With so much money going around, Kim’s definitely racked up some envy-worthy splurges over the years. While we probably can’t afford $750,000 gold-plated toilets, we can at least live vicariously through Kim. Click through to see all of Kim’s most dollar-heavy buys.